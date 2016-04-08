Go Darker – our favourite new fake tanning product

Calling all fake tan fans – we have news!



The James Read Sleep Mask is one of our bathroom cabinet must-haves. And the cult favourite has just had a makeover... It's going darker!



With the same nourishing ingredients, the Sleep Mask Go Darker leaves a deeper, bronze colour after developing overnight.





For us, it's the ultimate face pick-me-up. Especially for city dwellers, you can often feel like your skin looks tired and sallow. While skincare obviously has a huge part to play in combating that, a quick application of the Sleep Mask works wonders – you wake up with hydrated, healthy looking skin and, of course, a gorgeous golden glow.



Also, it's fragrance-free, eliminating one of our biggest fake tanning problems.



Speaking about his new launch, James said: "I wanted to create the Sleep Mask Tan Go Darker for those who loved the original with the nourhsing skincare benefits and colourless, stain-free formula, but wanted a deep, bronze tan overnight.





"Expect the same super-fast drying, easy application as before, however you'll wake up looking like you've just come from a two-week Caribbean holiday! It's also ideal for those with an olive skin tone."



He's also given us some tips on how to apply the Sleep Mask: "Using a tanning mitt, apply to the body in circular motions, starting from your neck and décolletage and working your way down.



"Leave the feet and hands until last, using what remains on the mitt. Wait until the skin is tough-dry before dressing and avoid contact with water for eight hours."



The Sleep Mask Tan Go Darker is £35, available at jamesreadtan.com.