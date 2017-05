Eyebrows are without doubt one of the most important facial features. A polished pair of brows frames the face and can even help to make you look younger, creating the illusion of a mini facelift – it’s all in the arches, FYI. If your natural brows are sparse, unruly or simply need a little helping hand, read on to find out our top picks of the latest brow offerings…

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY