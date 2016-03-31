There's no stopping Kylie Jenner! The 18-year-old is fast becoming a big player in the beauty industry, with her Lip Kits selling out everywhere whenever a new shade is released. Now Kim Kardashian's little sister is turning her talents to nails – something she knows a lot about.

Kylie Jenner is launching her own collection with Sinful Colors

Kylie is launching her own collection of nail polishes with brand Sinful Colors, and she's revealed just how long she spends on her own manicure. She told PeopleStyle: "I get my nails done every week. I've sat literally for four to five hours doing them."



Once known for her love of long talons, Kylie has gone au natural and she insists there's no going back for her. She continued: "I just sat down and looked at my nails and realised long nails were so weird looking on me.



"I cut them off, I don't think I'll ever go back. It was a trend, and I wanted to switch it up. I like the natural look right now."

Kylie has ditched the fake talons in favour of her natural nails

Perhaps Kylie has read up on the downsides to having regular manicures. As well as weakening the nails, picking at the lacquer can cause nails to lift which allows water to seep in. Eventually this can lead to bacterial infections and fungus – not what anybody has in mind when they visit their manicurist!



Despite being part of one of the most famous families in the world, Kylie has decided to focus her attention on growing her beauty brands rather than her celebrity status.

Speaking to Elle Canada last year, Kylie explained: "I remember telling my mom a year ago that I wanted to do some acting, and she said, 'Kylie, you're a businesswoman.' Now I feel like I'm getting there. I don't know, I just love doing new things… I'm a mini-businesswoman."