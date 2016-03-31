The perfect highlighter can be hard to come by, but make-up legend Pat McGrath's latest release could be exactly what you're looking for. The Skin Fetish 003 palette follows the hugely successful Gold 001 and Phantom 002 kits, and does everything you want and more.

Pat McGrath's new palette will change your life

It comes in shades nude and golden, and is already gaining a host of celebrity fans. Kim Kardashian was treated to a sneak preview and it was the highlighter of choice at the Valentino autumn winter 16 show.



And just like Kim, 35, this new make-up must have is expected to break the internet upon its release next month.



Featuring a dual-stick highlighter, pigment and blending brush, the palette can also be used on other parts of the body – not just the face! Meaning you'll be glowing perfectly all over, and just in time for summer.

Even Kim Kardashian is a fan

Discussing the new kit, Pat said: "This has been my backstage beauty secret for decades, it literally transforms ordinary skin into otherworldly opulence in a flash. Skin Fetish 003 leaves an untouched quality to the skin, but also a purity and a refinement; an ethereal glow."

The Skin Fetish 003 will be available from Pat's official website from 12pm on 26 April, but something tells us it won't be long before it's sold out. The Gold 001 was unavailable pretty much instantly after its release, and the buzz around Pat's new creation is even bigger.



If you want a better chance of nabbing one, head over to her website now and sign up to the waiting list.