If you want your man to take a leaf out of Leonardo DiCaprio's grooming book you're in luck – we know all the products he uses to achieve his look. The 41-year-old was recently in China promoting his latest film, The Revenant, and looked his usual handsome self.



But don't worry; the Oscar winner isn't one of those stars who uses a list of lotions longer than his arm. Make-up artist Sonia Lee, who looked after Leo during the trip, revealed it only takes four products to achieve that level of perfection.

To begin with, Leo uses the Enzyme Peel mask (£49.95) and Rose facial spritz (£26.95), both from The Organic Pharmacy. He also applies Chanel Le Gel top coat, and keeps bags at bay with the Ski-11 eye mask.



The Titanic actor finally won his first Academy Award this year, much to the relief of his millions of fans all over the world, and he recently opened up about what it feels like to have that kind of support.

Speaking during a press conference, Leo said: "It all feels incredibly surreal. It's surreal because you can't reach out and physically meet everybody. You hear it on the internet, you hear it from other people and, you know the truth is, we always strive for the best in what we do, but this year in particular I've been overwhelmed with such support."



He added: "Really, truly, by so many fans and so many people in the industry. It's quite shocking actually, and what can you say? Except I'm very grateful, I really am. It feels amazing."