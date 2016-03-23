Victoria’s Secret perfumes are almost as famous as their lingerie and today they announced a new seasonal addition to the line-up, especially for spring. As well as the juice, there’s also a new face for the scent – stunning Portuguese model, Sara Sampaio.



Working with the brand since 2013, it’s not hard to see why she’s been picked to front the aptly named Very Sexy Now EDP.

Sara Sampaio is the face of the new Victoria's Secret fragrance

Inspired by a tropical island paradise, the fragrance is light and fruity but giving it that extra Caribbean twist is the addition of coconut water. Yes coconut water in perfume is now a thing! The result? A ‘beachy’ perfume that we’ve labelled an easy spritzer – one that you can wear in the day without it being too heavy or cloying.

It's the perfect scent for summer

The bottle might not be to everyone’s taste but it certainly won’t go unnoticed in the bathroom. Featuring Victoria’s Secret’s signature pop of pink plus a swishy tassle that reminds us of their silky dressing gown belts in the boudoir, it’s all about the ohh la la!



From £44, available online and in store now. The range also includes a body lotion and smaller, handbag-sized body sprays for on the go spritzing.