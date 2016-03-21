Pop star Ellie Goulding has teamed up with Pantene PRO-V to launch the 'Strong is Beautiful' campaign which aims to push the message that having confidence – in yourself and your hair – will help you achieve anything.



The 29-year-old confessed that she'd only ever used higher end products on her hair before being introduced to the Pantene range – but claims there's no going back now.

Ellie Goulding and Pantene are launching the Strong is Beautiful campaign together

Ellie explained: "When I'm feeling strong I can do whatever I set my mind to. When my hair is strong I can do anything I want to it without worrying about the damage."



As one of the biggest artists in the world right now, Ellie often puts a strain on her hair by changing and maintaining it for concerts. She continued: "I put [it] through a lot of heat styling and colouring, especially when touring. Up until now, I only used salon brands, but now I've discovered Pantene PRO-V there's no going back."

She's confessed in the past to missing her longer hair

She added: "Pantene PRO-V is my ultimate hair saviour as it keeps my hair strong and at its most beautiful."



Earlier this year Ellie revealed she's regretting chopping her hair into a bob and turned to extensions as she waited for it to grow back. She said: "I'm desperately trying to get my hair to grow. When I look at pictures of myself, I always think I really want my long hair back.



"Also you still need a good length of healthy hair to put extensions in. I'm not afraid of admitting I used extensions and spray tan. That's what I do, and that's what a lot of girls do. I find it fun."