Rihanna tops best celebrity legs poll

Not only is she the queen of pop, Rihanna also gets the crown for sexiest celebrity legs, according to a survey commissioned by tanning brand St. Tropez's Gradual Tan Tinted Body Lotion.

Rihanna: Best legs in the business!





The popstar topped the poll with 17 per cent, while Taylor Swift swooped second prize with a very close 15 per cent.



Third place went to leggy blonde Blake Lively, while supermodels Elle Macpherson and Naomi Campbell took fourth and fifth place, respectively.



St Tropez also quizzed women on when it was acceptable to start shedding tights and going bare-legged. While a quarter of women considered it socially unacceptable to go without tights at work in March, 32 per cent agreed that April was fine to head to the office bare-legged.



The research found that women from Southampton are most likely to bare their legs in April (46 per cent), followed by Leeds (38%), and London (37 per cent). Welsh women are the least likely to bare their legs in April, with only one in four going bare legged, whilst 20 per cent of ladies from Belfast said they would never ditch their trusty tights, ever…

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively narrowly missed out on the top spot





The brand also discovered that tanning really does play a major part in confidence when it comes to ditching tights – women who regularly use self tan are a whopping 72 per cent more confident with baring their legs.



Furthermore, having a good tan was one of the top three reasons for feeling sexy and almost a quarter of women quizzed said that being tanned makes them feel sexier than wearing a short dress...



To help you get ready to bare, St Tropez Tanning & Skin Finishing Expert Jules Heptonstall gives his top tips: "St.Tropez Gradual Tan Tinted Everyday Body Lotion is the next generation in tanning. Simply apply in the mornings in place of your usual moisturiser and build up over areas such as shoulders and shins to help highlight and elongate.

Supermodels Elle Macpherson and Naomi Campbell also made the top five





"For me, this is an everyday essential as it’s a multi-benefit tanner: its blurring technology minimises imperfections; it provides a top coat of cosmetic bronzer to add an instant glow and at its core, the gradual tan result is a natural looking golden glow. It’s also formulated with a unique HydraGlow Complex which is proven to hydrate your skin for 24 hours. What’s not to love?”



