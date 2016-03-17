NoFacetune – we're loving Instagram's new beauty trend

With so many incredible beauty apps on the market, it's tempting to smooth out our imperfections or add a filter to our selfies to give your skin a subtle glow before posting.



In fact, Kim Kardashian has openly spoken about her love of the app Perfect365 in the past to touch up her selfies, while other celebrities and bloggers rely on FaceTune to ensure a flawless complexion.







When you dont need a filter because your make up artist is just 💣🔥💣 @reneegarnes and s/o to @lacyredway on the hair too 😘😘😘 A photo posted by Jourdan Dunn (@officialjdunn) on Oct 21, 2015 at 12:10pm PDT



But there is a new movement on Instagram that calls for unretouched selfies, with both men and women uploading pictures with the hashtag #NoFacetune.



We love this filter-free trend – it's encouraging women everywhere to embrace their natural beauty.



Model Jourdan Dunn has previously spoken about not using filters, posting an incredibly beautiful selfie and putting it all down to good make-up.



"When you don't need a filter because of your make up artist," she captioned the snap.



