You need to try these easy Oscars hair looks

As usual, there is plenty to talk about hair-wise from the Oscars, with a series of different dazzling styles hitting the red carpet. But we've narrowed it down to a couple of simple 'dos that really stood out for us...



Celebrity hairstylist Sarah McKenna from Vixen & Blush, who is responsible for Alicia Vikander's luscious locks, noticed more relaxed styles this year.



"Some feel that such a glamorous event requires an updo but Kate Winslet, Amy Adams, Alicia Vikander and Jessica Alba were just a few to opt for a fairly simple deep wave, with either a top knot or side parting," she tells us.

Alicia Vikander





"This style is perfect for women with medium length hair and fine hair – updos tend to suit those with thicker hair and a full, even hairline."



Want to recreate the deep wave look at home? Sarah gives us a how-to guide...



1. Wash and blow-dry your hair 2-3 hours in advance so that it has time to settle – you will avoid flyaways and frizz.



2. Blowdry your hair using a volumising mousse and a round brush to give bounce and smooth the ends.

Jessica Alba





3. Later, once the hair has settled, take a 32mm-wide barrel tong and, in small sections, wind your hair around the barrel and hold for 45 seconds.



4. Then spray each section with a soft-hold hairpray.



5. Just before leaving the house, take a large paddle brush and brush through your hair from underneath, at the nape of the neck. This creates a perfectly soft finish, while still allowing the waves to hold their shape.



If you want to add a top knot, like Alicia, Sarah advises: "Section away the hair at your crown and secure with an invisible hairband. This hair style is fantastic for a busy event as your hair looks neat for all the photos but also relaxed."



Stars who rocked chic updos on the red carpet included Kate Bosworth, Charlize Theron, Cate Blanchett and Reese Witherspoon.

Charlize Theron





As Sarah mentioned, this is a hairstyle for those with a strong hairline and thicker hair. Here, she tells us how to get the look...



1. For an updo, it is best to wash your hair the day before and blow-dry using a volumising spray at the roots.



2. On the day of the event, use a styling cream such as Kevin Murphy's Free Hold which creates soft hold at the roots without down the hair or making it look greasy.



3. Bach-comb your roots to achieve a good root lift and comb your hair into place.



4. Pin it as discreetly as possible.

