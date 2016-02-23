How to get Spring's hottest fake tan trend

As winter (slowly but surely!) turns into spring and we begin to brave bare legs and short-sleeved tops, it's time to think about getting a bit of colour.



But it's important not to go OTT with your fake tan – save your deep, dark colour for summer and opt for a soft golden glow instead.





To help you get the look at home, we spoke to St Tropez Tanning & Skin Finishing expert Jules Heptonstall. He gave us his top tanning tips, the essential products and explained how to make your tan last...



"For me, a key look this spring is ‘The Honey Glaze’," he told us.



"This is skin for seduction. It’s feel good skin at its best – the base is a simple coat of golden bronze, then a light coat of tan to give immaculate-looking skin. Highlighters are the accessory to this skin finish – adding to brow, cheekbones, nose and upper lip.



"It’s a good look for concealing fine lines as the eye is naturally drawn to the highlighter and over the bronzed base.





1. For a picture perfect glow, ensure your tan has the best start with St.Tropez Prep & Maintain Body Polish, a super fine oil free exfoliator that gently lifts away dead skin cells and creates a smooth and even skin base ideal for your tan to be applied onto. Pay special attention to those dry areas - hands, elbows, knees and feet – to ensure no tell-tale signs of tan clinging to dry skin. If you're waxing or shaving, ensure this is carried out 24 hours before so that the skin has calmed and any wax has been removed. Exfoliate the night before a tan to remove any dead skin cells and ensure the skin's surface is even. Pay special attention to your hands, elbows, knees and feet as these dry areas tend to absorb tan the most. Drinking lots of water and keeping your skin hydrated ensures the tan has a uniform and soft finish.



2. First, add a light layer of Tan Enhancing Moisturiser to your hands, elbows, knees and feet to stop any tan from sticking. Apply a lip balm to your nails and brows if you’re fair.



3. This look requires a lovely bronzed glow as a base with lashings of an oil or illuminator on top. In order to achieve this, I would recommend using a self tan product like the St.Tropez Self Tan Classic Mousse. Always apply using an applicator mitt, pump your product onto the mitt and apply to the skin using sweeping motions, rather than circular motions - remember you want to evenly distribute the product. Start at the ankles and work your way up. I’m a fan of one coat in the winter and two in the summer – but tanning is all about you and your personal preference! When it comes to your back, flip the mitt back to front, you’ll find it easier to apply or use a self tan spray with 360° technology meaning it will spray at whatever angle you put it at.



4. When it comes to your face, I like to mix the self tan with a small amount of moisturiser to just soften the formula to minimise the chance of breakouts. Mix the two together on the mitt and gently apply to the face. For hands and feet, use the leftover residue product on the mitt from your body application and just sweep over once. That is enough!



5. Wipe your nails, palms and brows after application and put some aloe vera-based moisturiser (as before) at the bottom of your wrists and buff in using a buffing mitt to minimise the chance of a 'tanning sleeve'. Wipe your nails after tanning - don’t forget this as the tan may stain them.



6. After applying one coat, apply a second coat to inner thighs, under your calves, under your jawline and your outside torso to give the illusion of a more contoured and shaded body.



I love this look due to its flawless base – this look shows you how important a tan can be – simple touch of highlighters on top and you’ve got yourself a TANsformation!"