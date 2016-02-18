It's the secret tanning product that Gigi Hadid, Miranda Kerr and Blake Lively rely on to keep their skin looking golden and bronze all year round and it's just landed at Superdrug so we can copy that A-list glow at home.

And the wonder product in question? Madame LA LA Self Tan Mousse £29.99, also a favourite of esteemed Burberry make-up artist, Wendy Rowe. The brand was created by British-born entrepreneur, Nicole Dash Jones after a stint living in LA. Determined to develop a fake tan that gave users that even Malibu glow without any orange after effects, Madame LA LA Tan was born.

In two shades, light and tan, unlike old school traditional fake tans, it doesn't give off that tell-tale biscuit scent. The organic formula doesn't dry out skin either thanks to the infusion of hydrating coco water and aloe so you don't have to worry about patchiness on knees, wrists and ankles. There's even a mix of green tea and vitamins A and E to help reduce the appearance of fine lines (major bonus!).

As well as the tan, we're also obsessing over their West Coast Bronzing Serum, £22.99 for the face. It can be left on overnight to develop, but also works well under make-up. Buff into the skin with a foundation brush for an all-over sun kissed glow, or use it to define your cheekbones for a contour that will last for days.

All products available at superdrug.com