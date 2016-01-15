The Kardashian ladies have access to all of the best skincare products in the world. So whatever they're using, we're coveting.



We've known the famous family to use lots of different products, but two brands in particular have been longstanding features in their bathroom cabinets – Dr. Lancer and The Organic Pharmacy.



Dr. Lancer is Kim's dermatologist and she has often spoke about her love for his products. He even appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians when Kim was first suffering from psoriasis.





And when the dermatologist launched his book, Younger, Kim shared a shot of the pair posing together.



"So proud of my dermatologist Dr. Lancer. I feel younger every time I see him lol #TrueStory," she wrote on Instagram.



Kim's sister Khloe is also known to use his products, having included his Sheer Fluid Sun Shield SPF 30 in an Instagram and blog post about her favourite skincare 'obsessions'.





The two stars are also fans of The Organic Pharamcy. Speaking about the brand recently, Khloe said: "All the make-up in the world won't make a difference without great skincare... Sometimes I double-up on creams and oils at night. This one is pretty lightweight."



And Kim became a fan of the brand while she was pregnant with North.



"I fell in love with the scent of rose during my last pregnancy, when every other scent was making me nauseous," she said. "I still haven't gotten over it. I just love it!"



And it's not only the reality stars who are fans - Victoria's Secret model Josephine Skriver swears by the products.



“During Fashion Week, I use the Carrot Butter Cleanserfrom Organic Pharmacy to remove my makeup. It's moisturizing and takes off everything, even waterproof mascara—it cleanses really deep. I use it morning and night," said Josephine Skriver.

You can get your hands on The Organic Pharmacy here and Dr. Lancer products here.