Unlike current affairs, there’s not often BREAKING beauty news but L’Oreal’s announcement this week about their new UV patch could potentially shake up the suncare market for good.



While the date for release isn’t confirmed yet, L’Oreal brand La Roche-Posay has announced they will be releasing a stretchable, super-slim skin patch designed to tell you exactly when it’s time to cover up and take shield from the sun.





A disposable and transparent adhesive that stretches and sticks to any area of skin, the patch (which will be available for free this summer) is half the thickness of an average strand of hair and contains photosensitive dyes to factor in your own unique skin tone. These dyes cleverly change colour when exposed to UV rays signaling when you need to take cover, reapply your SPF and consider your outdoor exposure.



Worn in much the same way as a Nicotine patch, wearers are also urged to upload a photo of the patch to La Roche-Posay’s My UV Patch mobile app in order to receive their results so they can monitor how well protected their skin is and if there are any specific times of day they’re more exposed than others.



With exposure to ultraviolet radiation now responsible for almost 90 per cent of non-melanoma skin cancers, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation, plus the fact over-exposure to sun triggers pigmentation and premature ageing, this is big news in beauty.



Keep an eye on the La Roche-Posay website for more details. www.laroche-posay.co.uk