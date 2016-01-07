Banish January blues with these fun new nail varnishes

If, like us, you’re tiring of those festive red nail varnishes but nudes feel too depressing when you’re already trying to beat the January blues, you need a bold new colourway to experiment with - preferably in a zingy pop art shade!

Ashish SS16





Voila! Another stellar collaboration from OPI, Japanese cult character, Hello Kitty returns with 12 new shades, including reds, yellows, pinks and white that pay homage to her iconic outfit. The perfect way to get ahead of the style stakes too, the sunny yellow, ‘My Twin Mimmy’ shade could be straight off the Jeremy Scott S/S16 catwalk while ‘Let’s be Friends!’ copies the cult French manicure in a candy pink hue.





Can’t decide which shade to go for? Then channel the Ashish catwalk and paint each nail in a different polish for a rainbow effect.