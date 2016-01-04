Want to brag about going to the gym? You need these emojis

Calling all fitness fans (and gym newbies, of course – it is January, after all) – Virgin Active has created 36 health and fitness emojis!





With the emoji even dubbed the Oxford English Dictionary's Word of the Year in 2015, we're increasingly using emojis to express ourselves. But there are currently only a handful of fitness emojis – crazy when Brits bragging about their fitness achievements on Twitter is set to break the one million post mark this month.



So Virgin Active have set out to fill the void – hurray!



A variety of activities, workout moves, emotions and equipment are included in the leading healthclub's emoji pack.





You can choose from working up a sweat in spin class, popular moves including squats, planks, lunges and burpees, post-gym relaxation in the Jacuzzi, taking to the slopes and celebrating climbing a mountain.



The emojis also include different classes that Virgin Active offers at its health clubs nationwide including High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), The GRID, the brand new Barre fitness class, and its new dance-based glow in the dark work-out, Pulse powered by Clubbercise.



"Health and fitness is one of the most talked about and shared topics on social media, with celebrities and athletes hash-tagging their workouts like never before," says Andy Birch, Head of Fitness for Virgin Active comments.





"We saw a gap in the emoji market when it came to being able to talk about what people have been up to on the gym floor or in their favourite classes. We know how motivated fitness fans get by their workouts and how emotional they feel when they reach a new fitness goal, yet there was only a handful of emojis that represented this. Our new range of fitness emojis are more reflective of a true work-out experience. Whatever people’s chosen activity or fitness challenge, there is now a workout emoji for it."



Dubbed the ‘Emojivation Pack’, the fitness emojis will be available to download for free on iOS and Android from 4th January 2016