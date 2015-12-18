Possibly the only beauty product you need this season

Any beauty product that’s multi-usage is a winner in our eyes. More space in your make-up bag, less effort in the morning - result. Which is why we think DIOR is onto a winner with it’s Fix It Corrector, £23.50.



OK so it’s not brand new but it is part of the DIOR Backstage Pros collection which means it’s a bit of an unsung hero on the high street, despite being a favourite with make-up artists at the shows.

Vincent Lappartient for Parfums Christian Dior





Hanging around on our desks for a while, we grabbed it when we realised we needed some serious help after a long day in the office but had an even longer night of partying ahead. Here’s what we discovered when we started playing with the creamy concealer…



1. It’s not just a concealer. With a transparent core full of soft focus powders, it helps blur and fill in pores and fine lines. Swipe it down the centre of your nose or other problem areas and blend with your fingers.



2. Rich and creamy, we experimented with it on our lips pre-lipstick application and it a) didn’t affect the colour and b) gave our lippie staying power without drying out our lips or leaving them flaky. Again, we found finger application worked best.





3. Who says you’re tired? Run it under your eyes straight from the bullet then pat in the product to blend away signs of tiredness – tiny red veins, dark circles – they’ll disappear. Don’t forget the inner corners and outer edges of your eyes too.



4. Try it on spots. We swatched it onto the back of our hand and applied over protruding pimples but this time using a brush for a smooth, precise finish. Concealing spots is always better coming from a brush we find.



5. Follow the Dior Make-up Pro, Jamie Coombs and invest in a lighter shade too. “Try it under the arches of your eyebrows and on top of the cheekbones for non-iridescent highlights’.



Just one last point about this bullet of possibilities - you can use it over the top of your existing make-up without having to scrub down and start again. OK, maybe not over the lippie but for everything else, you’re good to go. Party perfect skin, done.