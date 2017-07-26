Julien Macdonald OBE has enjoyed a successful career, with an impressive celebrity client list to match - ranging from Beyonce to Kylie Minogue. Just recently, his dreams came true when he got to design clothes for Celine Dion, "I am a huge fan," he told us. But while chatting to HELLO! Fashion, the 46-year-old designer revealed there's one big name he'd still love to dress.

The designer, who lists his proudest moment of his career so far as receiving his OBE for his services to the fashion industry ("It was an honour to meet the Queen, I love the royal family," he said), admits there's a certain member of the royal family he would like add to his ever-growing list of well-known fashion clients. "I am a huge fan of Prince William, I would love to dress him."

While dressing the royals is high on this fashion designer's wish list. Julien’s next exciting project is taking him in a different direction entirely - across the pond to the USA! This September during New York Fashion Week, the fashion designer will be on board the Cunard's Transatlantic Fashion Week voyage, which he promises will be "a very fashionable affair."

Julien will host two fashion shows while on board, and spend time with fellow style icons.

"I think we are going to have a really great time," Julien continued. "I think its something nobody has ever really done before - to bring back glamour to the high sea."

Julien is also looking forward to spending time with his family on the ship. "It will be nice to take my family and spend some time together in luxury. It will be great to spend time on the ship – sunbathing and having a really luxurious holiday and being in one place in one time."

The trip to New York will no doubt take Julien on a trip down memory lane. "The first time I went to fashion week in New York I was a young fashion designer and was invited by Anna Wintour, who asked me to show the American’s what I can do," he revealed.

Travelling is what inspires Julien the most when designing. "Destinations and people inspire my clothes. One particular collection was inspired by Bali – the textiles, colour, culture and zen way of life. Miami too – I love the glamour and art décor, the ‘Miami spice’ is very glam – and one of my favourite cities in the world."

The Fashion Week Voyage will leave Southampton on the 31st of August and HELLO! will be on board with Julien to bring you all the excitement from the fashion-packed voyage.