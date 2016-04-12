How to shop like a fashion stylist

In association with Looksgreat.

Have you ever wondered how professional stylists plan their fashion shoots? The answer is by creating pin boards of their favourite looks from the catwalk, together with hair, make-up and accessories. From this, they can craft an idea of how they want their shoots to appear in print or online before they go into the photographer’s studio.



Looksgreat has taken this concept and tailored it for you, with its new website that helps you become the fashion editor of your own wardrobe.





This innovative website provides access to the world of fashion, with more than 250,000 items available from high street and designer brands, as well as new labels.



You can upload images of these items to your personal Pin Board on the website, along with pictures of items you already own, helping you to compare and fine-tune your choices and create new looks.



It’s the perfect way to plan a makeover, a wedding outfit or a holiday wardrobe, or create your own fantasy red-carpet look – just like celebrity stylists do for their famous clients.





Just like a fashion stylist, you can pull together a look that might mix and match items from Burberry, Topshop, Lulu Guinness and House of CB. Or you could get ahead of the game by teaming a pair of Dolce & Gabbana ankle boots with a dress from a new designer.



If you’re not completely certain about your choices, you can share your Pin Board with friends and ask their opinions.



LooksGreat gives you access to 250,000 high street, designer, pre-loved looksgreat isn’t just about and sale items shopping, though.







There are extra advantages, such as regular updates on the latest fashion stories and trends straight from the front row. You can also get access to new designers and one-off or limited-edition designs, keeping you one step ahead of your friends.



There’s also a special section on the looksgreat website offering pre-loved fashion and accessories that might have been just out of your price range when brand new, but are now affordable.



Similarly, if you have items in your wardrobe you no longer wear, you can turn them into extra cash by adding them to the looksgreat pre-loved search.



WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT:



High street and luxury brands. An amazing breadth of choice, from designer labels such as Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana and Stella McCartney to wallet-friendly high street favourites like Mango.



New designers. Scout out new designers – read their profiles, search their collections and follow them on social media.



Pre-loved. It’s easy to upload images of pieces you’d like to sell onto the looksgreat website.



Sale. Search out gems from the year-round sale of designer and high street fashion and accessories.



