Easy Halloween fashion accessories for unwilling trick or treaters!

Halloween falls on 31st October giving the nation the perfect excuse to dress up and embrace the celebration! Ghosts, witches, creepy crawlies, skeletons, pumpkins - you name it, the possibilities are endless! However, not everyone wants to wear overtly-intricate, spooky costumes. For those revellers who don't want to go all out, we have compiled a list of Halloween goodies to ass a spooky touch to any outfit. There’s a huge amount of Halloween accessories and fashion items that give a gentle nod to All Hallowes eve, without going overboard. Scroll down to see some of our top choices...