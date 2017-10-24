Easy Halloween fashion accessories for unwilling trick or treaters!

Halloween falls on 31st October giving the nation the perfect excuse to dress up and embrace the celebration! Ghosts, witches, creepy crawlies, skeletons, pumpkins - you name it, the possibilities are endless! However, not everyone wants to wear overtly-intricate, spooky costumes. For those revellers who don't want to go all out, we have compiled a list of Halloween goodies to ass a spooky touch to any outfit. There’s a huge amount of Halloween accessories and fashion items that give a gentle nod to All Hallowes eve, without going overboard. Scroll down to see some of our top choices...

 

pumpkin-halloween-dress

1. Pumpkins, bats, skull and crossbones, spiders - what more could you want from a dress? This simple skater dress comes in a flattering cut that would be great thrown over tights and styled with simple loafers or boots. Plus, it retails at under £20, so it won’t break the bank!

 

Dress, £15, Boohoo

 

halloween-skeleton-earrings-m-and-s

We all know how much statement earrings are currently in fashion - particularly the elaborately coloured variety, with a decadent drop! These fun skeleton earrings are just £5, and feature a cartoon face, a white bone body and butterfly earring back! Tie your hair back and let your jewellery do the talking.

 

Earrings, £5, Marks & Spence

 

gold-halloween-mask-peacocks

Masks of all shape and size are a fabulous way of expressing yourself, without having to use face paint or elaborate make-up; its just so easy! Simpy place over the face, and tie at the back for a simple and artistic take on Halloween!

 

Mask, £4, Peacocks

 

spooky-bunny-ears-peacocks

Headbands are such a simple way to get into the Halloween spirit. These bunny ears in statement black are made with sheer panels, and would look amazing with a voluminous up do and strong make-up. Plus, you could even re-use them at Easter...

 

Headband, £3, Peacocks

 

spider-pendant-halloween

. Aside from the fact that creepy crawlies, bugs, butterflies and bees are totally in fashion right now (seen embossed all over Gucci for AW17), this silver spider pendant from Wolf and Badger is the perfect witchy accessory, and it's small enough to wear on a regular daily basis too.

 

Necklace, £89, Wolf and Badger

 

new-look-red-boots-halloween

Knee-high boots are seen as a winter staple, and red is undoubtedly one of this year's most vibrant shades! These offerings from New Look are produced in the most amazing blood red shade - perfect for that Cruella DeVille style! Just team with a LBD and you are good to go.

 

Boots, £44.99 New Look

 

 

topshop-rose-headress

Halloween costumes don't always have to be downright scary - some can lean towards the Bohemian, ethereal sector too. Topshop have an abundance of pretty headdresses, including this rose-inspired number, which comes complete with veil and floral applique, and would work well with a Mexican, sugar-skull costume.

 

Headdress, £12, Topshop

 

in-the-style-leggins

Leggings are just about the easiest items to wear - super comfortable and you don't even need to iron them! In The Style have a great selection of Halloween items for adults, including these skeleton print leggings for just £12. Team with a black top and trainers for a subtle, kind-of scary getup.

 

Leggings, £12, In The Style

 

simply-be-trick-or-treat-jumper

. We all know how popular Christmas jumpers are - but Halloween jumpers are just as festive! This knitted jumper by Simply Be is such a fun item to inject some spooky style into your Halloween outfit. Team the 'Trick or Treat' top with jeans, and no-one can say you didn't make an effort.

 

Jumper, £19.50 Simply Be

 

topshop-doll-mask-stick-on

Halloween face painting has become a huge trend in the last few years. However, if you don't have the time to perfect your theatrical make-up skills, then maybe you should consider a simple face sticker. Topshop's Creepy Doll face sticker set comes complete with stick on lashes, eyebrows and even a cupid's bow lip, for that scary face on the go!

Creepy Doll Face Sticker, £4 Topshop

 