Royal style: all the times Kate and Letizia matched on the fashion front

With their impeccable sense of style, they are deemed two of the most elegant royal women in the world. So when the Duchess of Cambridge welcomes Queen Letizia of Spain at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace next week, all eyes will be on the show-stopping ensembles the pair have chosen for the occasion.

From a fashion point of view, the trendsetting duo are strikingly in synch. Opting for sleek, tailored daytime looks while amping up the glamour for formal evening engagements, they top best-dressed lists all over the world, gracefully stealing the limelight at every event they attend.

As pictured here, in an uncanny display of twinned summer style, Kate and Letizia select pastels and nude clutches. Letizia's dress is more figure-hugging though Kate's, by Jenny Packham, is subtly flattering.

Blessed with enviably slim figures, both of these regal fashionistas favour high-street brands as well as high-end couture, often mixing and matching the two with chic confidence.

While Letizia champions Spanish couturiers such as Felipe Varela and Lorenzo Caprile and is a firm supporter of high street chains Zara and Mango, Kate flies the flag for British labels including Alexander McQueen and Catherine Walker, and is a huge fan of Whistles, Reiss and L.K. Bennett.

Here, Letizia is pictured in Lorenzo Caprile, while Kate wears Jenny Packham at a state banquet held in honour of the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

 

Last month, Letizia seemed to be taking style inspiration from the Duchess when she visited the El Prado art museum in Madrid. Letizia recycled her Varela pleated chiffon skirt with the Jeisana peplum cut blazer by Hugo Boss – an outfit she previously wore in June 2015 for the Armed Forces Day.

Her chic look was reminiscent of the Duchess of Cambridge's outfit worn at the Investec Epsom Derby back in 2011. For her day out at the races, Kate was a vision in white, wearing a chiffon Reiss dress paired with a white tweed Joseph jacket, and her trusty nude LK Bennett courts.

The Chanel-style shape oozed relaxed elegance, and the short, floaty chiffon dress – which showed off her toned legs – added a flirty touch to the ensemble. Kate topped off her regal look with a forties-inspired asymmetrical chignon that sat underneath a cappuccino-hued fascinator.

 

Colour is a key component of their royal wardrobes. While Kate cuts a more conservative dash in her sartorial repertoire, Letizia, a former news anchor, tends to be more daring, often sporting shorter, tighter outfits and edgier styles.

Here, Letizia opts for a cocktail length dress by her go-to designer Felipe Varela, while Kate chooses a full-length lace gown by one of her favourites, Temperley London.

 

Off-duty, these queens of style are still on the same wavelength, favouring unfussy but classic co-ordinates: skinny jeans and crisp white blouses, or Breton tops teamed with sharp, tailored blazers – a perfect combination for these busy working mums.

Here, Letizia gives her tuxedo a feminine finish with a pretty blouse, statement necklace and platform heels. Kate, meanwhile, works a navy palette with her style staple skinny jeans, Smythe blazer and wedges.

Up or down, their glossy dark hair is always styled in the most impeccable way. Kate is known for her trademark bouncy waves, while Letizia often opts for a sleek, straight look. Here, the two royals amp up the glamour with their chic up-dos for evening engagements.

 