Royal style: all the times Kate and Letizia matched on the fashion front

With their impeccable sense of style, they are deemed two of the most elegant royal women in the world. So when the Duchess of Cambridge welcomes Queen Letizia of Spain at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace next week, all eyes will be on the show-stopping ensembles the pair have chosen for the occasion.

From a fashion point of view, the trendsetting duo are strikingly in synch. Opting for sleek, tailored daytime looks while amping up the glamour for formal evening engagements, they top best-dressed lists all over the world, gracefully stealing the limelight at every event they attend.

As pictured here, in an uncanny display of twinned summer style, Kate and Letizia select pastels and nude clutches. Letizia's dress is more figure-hugging though Kate's, by Jenny Packham, is subtly flattering.

Click through to see all the other times Kate and Letizia twinned…