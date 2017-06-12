Zara's most stylish new pieces to put on your summer wishlist

There's nothing quite as exciting as a brand new Zara clothing drop - are we right? The stylish high street label wows with its neverending stream of could-be-designer pieces at purse-friendly pieces and the new line-up doesn't disappoint...

We've scoured the overwhelmingly gorgeous 'new in' section of Zara - it's a tough job, we know - to bring you our edit of the top 10 items for the coming weeks. Embroidered denim is of course still having a major moment and there are plenty in the oh-so-covetable new line-up. We've picked out a couple of lovely pink pieces and some must-have pool sliders, as well cool accessories.

 

Here's our pick of the hottest styles from Zara's latest drop...

 

 

Denim and embroidery are huge trends right now - we love how Zara combined the two to create this cute summer cover up. Plus, the frayed hem adds an extra edge. Pair it with some lace-trimmed shorts and simple leather sandals.

 

Zara embroidered denim jacket, £49.99, available at zara.com

 

 

Pool sliders at their very best; we love these multicoloured embellished numbers. Sliders are still very much on-trend and the combination of colours make them perfect for a sunny getaway! Style them with a strappy sundress and let these statement shoes speak for themselves.

 

Zara pink beaded slides, £29.99, available at zara.com

 

 

If it's new workwear you're after, Zara well and truly has it covered. The high street retailer is known for producing myriad beautiful office-appropriate confections with a modern, stylish twist, and this tunic really fits the bill. Wear with white jeans and jewel-encrusted flats for boardroom to bar cool.

 

Zara tunic with puffy sleeves, £39.99, available at zara.com

 

 

We predict major Instagram success for this sweet little bag! With braiding, buckle detailing and a pretty pastel pink upper, we can see it being featured on many a blogger's feed. Snap it up quick - this baby won't be around for long.

 

Zara braided crossbody bag, £49.99, available at zara.com

 

 

It may be summertime, but, as we know only too well, British weather can be temperamental - keep out the chill on cooler days with this lightweight linen trench. It's the ideal city cover-up and the pale shade ensures it's still summer-appropriate. Rock it with a brightly coloured midi skirt and a white blouse.

 

Zara linen trench coat, £69.99, available at zara.com

 

 

All summer wardrobes need a good lightweight, versatile T-shirt and this new Zara number is just the ticket. It's easy to throw on, ever so stylish and the oriental print is perfect for jazzing up a cropped jeans and sandals ensemble. 

 

Zara printed satin t-shirt, £19.99, available at zara.com

 

 

Forget bikinis, this summer is all about the swimsuit (hooray!) - tap into the trend with this sleek white one-piece featuring cool side knot detailing. The cut is V-neck and high leg, so not one for the faint-hearted, but it'll look amazing against honey-hued skin. 

 

Zara swimsuit with side knots, £25.99, available at zara.com

 

 

Fresh white sneakers are the fashionista's footwear of choice, but sometimes you need to up the ante - cue these gorgeous pale pink satin kicks decorated with pretty pearls. You'll have to be careful to keep them clean, but they're a great summer buy and they'll elevate any of your laid-back looks in an instant.

 

Zara satin sneakers with pearls, £25.99, available at zara.com

 

 

Pastels are hotter than ever - tap into the trend with this pretty pink shoulder bag. It's the perfect size for fitting in all of your essentials and, best of all, it's reversible! It has a beautiful silver interior which is reversible, meaning you essentially get two bags for the price of one!

 

Zara reversible tote bag, £25.99, available at zara.com

 

 

This is an easy, breezy dress to throw on over a bikini - it's the perfect beach-to-bar option and we can't get enough of the cute pom-pom detailing! Plus, it's an absolute steal at just £25.99 - go and get it quick!

 

Zara V-neck striped dress, £25.99, available at zara.com

 

 