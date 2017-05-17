Cannes Film Festival 2017: Best red carpet fashion

by Hanna Fillingham /

ellefanning1-cannes

The star-studded Opening Gala of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday night saw some of the biggest stars flock to the red carpet to watch the premiere of Ismael’s Ghost – the festival’s much-anticipated opening film. A-listers from all four corners of the globe have arrived at the French Riviera for the week-long event, which will see them enjoy screenings, premieres and the chance to turn heads on the red carpet at one of the most notable events in the fashion and film calendar. From Elle Fanning’s fairy tale-inspired Vivienne Westwood Couture unicorn gown, to Susan Sarandon’s oh-so-cool statement shades, take a look through the best red carpet looks of the night…

 Photo: © Rex

Read more about:
julianne-moore-cannes

Julianne Moore looked gorgeous in a timeless red Givenchy Couture gown as she arrived on the red carpet with fellow A-listers. The floor-length design featured delicate feathered detailing and striking leaf shaped embellishments across the bodice. 

 Photo: © Rex

susan-sarandon-cannes

Susan Sarandon, 70, looked ultra-cool in an emerald green velvet gown with a plunging neckline and playful thigh high split. The enchanting colour contrasted beautifully with her striking auburn hair, and was accessorised to perfection with a pair of oversized statement shades

 

 Photo: © Rex

bellahadid-cannes

Bella Hadid knows how to work the camera lens, and did just that as she stepped out in a silk, champagne-hued gown at the 70th annual festival on Wednesday. The floor-length number featured a  train that glided beautifully behind her as she walked down the red carpet in true, supermodel style

 Photo: © Rex

ellefanning

Elle Fanning ensured that all eyes were on her at opening ceremony on Wednesday evening. The stunning 19-year-old actress opted for a striking Vivienne Westwood Couture gown, featuring fun unicorn embroidery along the floor-length train. A vibrant pillar-box red lip finished off her awe-inspiring look. 

 Photo: © Rex

lilyrosedepp-cannes-2017

Lily-Rose Depp emulated a Grecian goddess on the red carpet in a white floor-length dress featuring delicate gold embelished detailing around her waist. The gown draped over her petite frame beautifully, and featured on-trend cut-out detailing.

 Photo: © Getty Images

naomieharris-cannes

Naomie Harris looked striking in a pastel-hued Gucci rainbow gown as she made her first red carpet Cannes appearance on Wednesday night. The stunning actress accessorised her colourful dress with a statement pearl drop necklace. 

 Photo: © Rex

umathurman-cannes

Uma Thurman dazzled on the red carpet in a dusty pink gown from the Atelier Versace Fall 2016 Couture collection, featuring a head-turning plunging neckline. Her sophisticated look was accessorised  with a diamond necklace.

 Photo: © Rex