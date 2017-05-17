Cannes Film Festival 2017: Best red carpet fashion

The star-studded Opening Gala of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday night saw some of the biggest stars flock to the red carpet to watch the premiere of Ismael’s Ghost – the festival’s much-anticipated opening film. A-listers from all four corners of the globe have arrived at the French Riviera for the week-long event, which will see them enjoy screenings, premieres and the chance to turn heads on the red carpet at one of the most notable events in the fashion and film calendar. From Elle Fanning’s fairy tale-inspired Vivienne Westwood Couture unicorn gown, to Susan Sarandon’s oh-so-cool statement shades, take a look through the best red carpet looks of the night…

Photo: © Rex