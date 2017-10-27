Gillian McKeith makes fashion statement during rare appearance with daughter

Gillian McKeith made sure all eyes were on her when she made a rare public appearance with her teenage daughter on Thursday night to attend the Rise of the Footsoldier 3: The Pat Tate Story premiere in Leicester Square, London. The TV presenter, 58, enjoyed a night out with Afton, 17, and the mother-daughter duo enjoyed coordinating with their outfits. Getting into the Halloween spirit, Gillian wore an embroidered cobweb cape by Alisa Vaseghi, which featured feminine floral detailing. The You Are What You Eat presenter teamed the statement ensemble with a black leotard and leg-lengthening heels. Afton also opted for a lace adorned outfit, pairing a sheer crop top with patchwork wide-legged trousers. Both Gillian and Afton also experimented with their hairstyles. Gillian rocked bun pigtails, while Afton opted for a twisted plait.

Gillian, who is also mum to daughter Skylar, 23, first came to our attention back in 2004 as the host of You Are What You Eat, where she gave her nutrition advice and helped participants lose weight. In 2010, the nutritionist took part in ITV's hit reality TV show I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, where she was joined by fellow contestants including Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon, This Morning presenter Alison Hammond, comedian Dom Joly, TV personality Sheryl Gascoyne, politician Lembit Opik and Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder. She infamously collapsed live on air at the prospect of having to do a seventh consecutive bushtucker trial, which was watched by ten million viewers.

Other stars in attendance at the London premiere included former EastEnders actor Craig Fairbrass, who plays Pat Tate in the action-packed thriller. Craig, who is best known for his role as notorious gangster Dan Sullivan in EastEnders between 1999-2001, stars in the film with another former villain for the BBC soap - Larry Lamb - who played Archie Mitchell from 2008-2009. Larry appears as Mr. Harris in the new movie.