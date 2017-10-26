Fearne Cotton wore a vibrant rainbow jumper by Scotch & Soda on 25 October, ahead of her recording as a panellist on ITV show Celebrity Juice. Fearne posted a shot of her outfit on her hugely established Instagram account, and teamed the rainbow jumper with Chloe flared tapered trousers.

Fearne’s eclectic style is hugely popular - she boasts a loyal following on her social media portal- amassing over 2 million followers, and this particular photograph attracted almost 15,000 'likes' and almost 150 comments, with various fans wanting to know where the bold ensemble was from. Fearne was styled by Sinead McKeefry, who she often turns to for style advice, particularly ahead of a special event or TV appearance.

Fearne’s blonde hairstyle, which has fast become her trademark, cascaded down her back and over her shoulders, and was coiffed and textured to perfection. Her striking make-up was typically flawless, with clear, fresh skin, defined eye-make up and neutral lips. Fearne’s personal style has always been described as edgy; she mixes prints and often wears an abundance of various colours. She is very chameleon like, and we never know what she will be wearing! Fearne mixes high street and designer pieces, with a unique edge.

The sweater that Fearne was wearing is £89.95, and is currently available online in all sizes on the brand's website. It is long sleeved, and has a round neck cut. It’s crafted with a luxurious, sparkling fabric made from glittering Lurex, and is certainly an eye-catching piece, particularly as it has a bold, colour-block design. The relaxed fit jumper is the perfect casual/glam item, and would also work well with jeans on down-days, especially if you wanted to look as though you had made an extra effort!