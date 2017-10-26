Amanda Holden is standing in for Holly Willoughby on ITV’s This Morning this week, and with Thursday being her last day, the star made the most of it and surprised viewers with a dazzling ensemble. Amanda, 46, made an everlasting impression in a vibrant red jumpsuit by high-street retailer Karen Millen. We can only describe the look as the epitome of red hot!

Karen Millen jumpsuit looks perfect on Amanda

The gorgeous presenter clearly enjoyed the bold shade, as earlier this week she wore a lace dress and shoes from Marks & Spencer, which were also red! The 46-year-old stunned in the eye-catching design, which boasted a tailored cut, and a cropped trouser length, with a slight V-neck and capped sleeves. This jumpsuit is currently available online in all sizes, for £235.

Jumpsuit, £235, Karen Millen

The ensemble is also available in black, which would be perfect for an alternative party outfit instead of a dress. The Britain's Got Talent judge teamed the rouge jumpsuit with a simple watch, and designer-inspired nude high heels from Office.

Amanda wears nude heels, £69, Office

The Office high heels are worn on numerous occasions by none other than Holly Willoughby! The glamorous heels work well styled with such a statement colour, as they complement the shade, as well as elongating the legs. A clever styling trick!