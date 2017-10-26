Kourtney Kardashian’s new solo collaboration with online retailer Pretty Little Thing has finally launched. Kourtney has never released a clothing range entirely on her own, so this is a major moment for the petite star, 38. The eldest Kardashian sister and mother to Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, two, has designed a 40 piece, capsule collection which includes an abundance of dresses, faux fur jackets, and biker shorts, as well as a strong footwear offering. The collection has a modern feel and is littered with a variety of textures and lace trimmings, and boasts luxury fabrics and a plethora of vibrant shades.

Kourtney wears lime faux fur coat, £80

The 38-year-old is no stranger to the fashion world, having launched various collections in the US with Sears, and of course, Lipsy and Dorothy Perkins in the UK, but this foray is her first entrée on her own. Kourtney actually studied fashion design at high-school, and costume design in college, so she certainly has a stylish eye! The Kardashian's loyal and impressive following of over 60 million Instagram followers are bound to be overly excited by the news of this new line, particularly as the price point is so low; items start at just £10. Affordable fashion at its finest!

Kourtney is stepping out in style!

Whilst talking about her collection, Kourtney said: “My Inspiration behind the collection was Studio 54, 70s Cher vibes, we wanted to do bright colours like, add a little life to it with sequins and faux fur and it’s tuned out really amazing…”

Kourtney models dress, £35 at the launch party for the line

On Wednesday evening, Kourtney hosted a party in preparation for the launch in her native Los Angeles, at nightspot Poppy. She predictably modelled a piece from her modern yet glam collection; a black strappy sequin body-con dress, which retails at £35. She teamed it with black strappy sandals, and wore her raven tresses in a sleek ponytail, with dramatic eye make-up, and a flawless base. Kourtney’s dress showed off her famous figure, including her toned legs and petite shape.