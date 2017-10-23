Olivia Newton-John made a rare public appearance on Sunday evening to attend the 12th Annual Denim Diamonds Gala in LA. The Grease actress, 69, who is currently battling cancer for the second time, looked stylish in an all-black ensemble, pairing a vest top with high-waist wide-legged trousers and a tailored jacket adorned in floral jewels. A pair of boots and a patent black handbag completed her ensemble, while accessories included a trio of silver pendants and a pair of sparkly hoop earrings.

Olivia's complexion looked radiant with a glowy base and sweep of peach-hued blush across the apples of her cheeks, while a pink eyeshadow and outline of black liner enhanced her large blue eyes. A bright red lipstick completed her look. The actress was accompanied by her husband John Easterling, who looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Olivia Newton-John made a rare public appearance following her cancer diagnosis

Last month, Olivia opened up about her battle with cancer in a revealing interview with 60 Minutes. The star spoke to Karl Stefanovic of her fears for her health, telling him: "Of course it's scary, I'd be lying if I said it wasn’t scary but I intend to be healthy." She added that the diagnosis wasn't a complete surprise. "I kind of felt something wasn’t right, this pain had been going on for a long time," she said. "It wasn’t a total surprise, it wasn’t a total shock – probably not the same as the first time."

Olivia stepped out with husband John Easterling to attend the LA gala

Olivia was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 – on the same weekend that her father passed away – and was given the all-clear after undergoing chemotherapy and a mastectomy.

Back in January, she spoke out about her battle, telling the Radio Times: "I am grateful for the experience because without it I would not have done many of the things I have done in my life. It's taught me compassion for those going through difficult times."

