Amanda Holden is standing in for Holly Willoughby on ITV's This Morning this week, and she looked red hot as she kicked off proceedings on Monday in a bold lace dress and shoes from Marks and Spencer. The 46-year-old stunned in the eye-catching design, which boasted a midi-length, shaped torso, high-neck and capped sleeves. She teamed the red hot frock with statement gold jewellery, in the form of a large gold watch, and her tassel red heels, also by the high-street store. The sandals come in a vibrant tomato red shade, and feature rope detail and a dainty tassel which hangs past the buckle. The glamorous heels work well styled with a dress like Amanda, or alternatively couple be teamed with skinny jeans for a glam, casual look.

Amanda looked red hot in Marks and Spencer

Amanda's hair was styled to perfection, and her make-up was typically flawless. It was expertly applied by one of Amanda's favourite artists, Christian Vermaak, who also works his make-up magic on high-profile celebrities, including Kylie Minogue and Tess Daly.

Amanda's Shoes, £35, Marks and Spencer

Mother-of-two Amanda was styled by Holly Willoughby's go-to-stylist Angie Smith, and the accessible high street look proved a big hit with her legions of followers on social media. "Love that dress," one remarked, while another added: "Wow! Absolutely gorgeous!" A third wrote: "You look stunning, I would have said that was all designer."