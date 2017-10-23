Amanda Holden wears Marks & Spencer dress This Morning
Amanda Holden is red hot
Amanda Holden is standing in for Holly Willoughby on ITV's This Morning this week, and she looked red hot as she kicked off proceedings on Monday in a bold lace dress and shoes from Marks and Spencer. The 46-year-old stunned in the eye-catching design, which boasted a midi-length, shaped torso, high-neck and capped sleeves. She teamed the red hot frock with statement gold jewellery, in the form of a large gold watch, and her tassel red heels, also by the high-street store. The sandals come in a vibrant tomato red shade, and feature rope detail and a dainty tassel which hangs past the buckle. The glamorous heels work well styled with a dress like Amanda, or alternatively couple be teamed with skinny jeans for a glam, casual look.
Amanda looked red hot in Marks and Spencer
Amanda's hair was styled to perfection, and her make-up was typically flawless. It was expertly applied by one of Amanda's favourite artists, Christian Vermaak, who also works his make-up magic on high-profile celebrities, including Kylie Minogue and Tess Daly.
Amanda's Shoes, £35, Marks and Spencer
Mother-of-two Amanda was styled by Holly Willoughby's go-to-stylist Angie Smith, and the accessible high street look proved a big hit with her legions of followers on social media. "Love that dress," one remarked, while another added: "Wow! Absolutely gorgeous!" A third wrote: "You look stunning, I would have said that was all designer."
