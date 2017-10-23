Cheryl made her return to the X Factor on Sunday evening, with an eagerly-anticipated comeback at the Judges' Houses as Simon Cowell's guest. All eyes were on the star and her outfit as she returned to the screen - with particular focus on her bold statement earrings! The gold knotted earrings were from Rosantica, and retail at a rather pricey £180. However, if you want to get Cheryl’s Midas look, we have found a similar pair from high-street retailer Oasis, available for just £8.00!

Cheryl joined Simon Cowell on the X Factor on Sunday

The former Girls Aloud singer looked immaculate as she made one of her first television appearances since the birth of her son in March. She showed off her incredible, post-baby figure in a pair of high-waisted trousers by Albertta Ferretti, complete with-eye catching gold buttons. Her long brunette locks were coiffed to perfection in a wavy textured style, and her make-up was expertly applied, featuring long lashes, brown eye-shadow, peachy toned lips, and a golden brown base. She uploaded a sultry selfie to her much-followed Instagram account, with fans rushing to comment on the post.

Cheryl uploades a sultry selfie to her Instagram account

Cheryl's statement jewellery received a lot of attention. The knotted, gold woven earrings featured a drop detail, and were finished off with a smattering of amethysts. Oasis have a great alternative - their design boasts a knotted box chain detail, in high-shine, gold metal tone. They are also long in length, just like Cheryl's, and feature the same statement drop, all for under £10!

Get Cheryl's look for less- earrings £8, Oasis