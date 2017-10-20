Katie Piper wowed in a red dress from her own collection on Thursday, ahead of her appearance on ITV’s Loose Women, and it’s a total bargain at just under £25! Wearing the striking design, it complimented her blossoming bump, and Katie looked positively radiant as she posed for waiting photographers.

Katie Piper is blooming in red

Mother-of-one Katie, 34, has recently revealed she is just eight weeks from giving birth to her second child, and is understandably excited towards the impeding due date! Katie’s hairstyle was coiffed to perfection, in a wavy, smart blonde style that finished just above her shoulders. Katie’s flawless base was preened to perfection with foundation, and she opted for a bright coral lipstick which complimented her dress. Katie also added glamorous high-heels for the occasion; no unflattering, flat shoes here!

The red dress is part of her maternity range with Want That Trend

The gorgeous TV personality glowed in a ravishing red design, which hugged her blossoming bump and clung to her healthy pregnancy curves. It’s great to see the star embracing her shape and making her bump visible! The red number has a flattering v-neckline, midi-length, and gathered sleeves that finish just above the forearms. The material looks soft and complimenting, so would be great for expectant mums. Katie’s fashion collection with Want That Trend was first launched this year, to an amazing success. The maternity range in particular, boasts an extensive range of items for mothers, with a huge 25 pieces. Everything in the maternity range is under £25, so it won’t break the bank, and means mothers can stock up on multiple items.