sarah-jessica-parker-tutu-skirt

Sarah Jessica Parker brings back Carrie Bradshaw for one night only!

SJP works dreamy Carrie-style outfit

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Sarah Jessica Parker brought back her Sex and the City alter-ego Carrie Bradshaw on Wednesday, as she stepped out in New York in a beautiful, tutu-style skirt and playful lace top, from the high-end lingerie boutique Intimissimi, which was celebrating its launch. The 52-year-old actress, famed for her infamous role as fashion writer Carrie, worked a cream lace top, with a visible black bra, and a voluminous, netted prom-style skirt, similar in style to the tutu famously worn by her character.

Carrie's back! 

The star looked every bit a style icon in her ensemble, with the black tulle tutu giving her outfit a romantic, gothic edge. She completed her look with a pair of sparkly high-heeled, sling backs from her coveted shoe line, (which is now available in the UK from online store Amazon) and a bedazzled Valentino handbag.

Carrie Bradshaw's designer SATC wedding shoes for £35!

Sarah’s trademark wild, luscious curls were straightened into a sleek style with the help of a precise blow-dry, and her flawless complexion was highlighted with a caramel base, and heavily defined eye-make up to compliment her edgy look.

New Look have a great tutu-style skirt, £14.99

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below