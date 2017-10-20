Sarah Jessica Parker brought back her Sex and the City alter-ego Carrie Bradshaw on Wednesday, as she stepped out in New York in a beautiful, tutu-style skirt and playful lace top, from the high-end lingerie boutique Intimissimi, which was celebrating its launch. The 52-year-old actress, famed for her infamous role as fashion writer Carrie, worked a cream lace top, with a visible black bra, and a voluminous, netted prom-style skirt, similar in style to the tutu famously worn by her character.

The star looked every bit a style icon in her ensemble, with the black tulle tutu giving her outfit a romantic, gothic edge. She completed her look with a pair of sparkly high-heeled, sling backs from her coveted shoe line, (which is now available in the UK from online store Amazon) and a bedazzled Valentino handbag.

Sarah’s trademark wild, luscious curls were straightened into a sleek style with the help of a precise blow-dry, and her flawless complexion was highlighted with a caramel base, and heavily defined eye-make up to compliment her edgy look.

