Fearne Cotton dazzled on the red carpet on Thursday evening in an ultra-sparkly, sequin dress by Osman, which retails at £925. Fearne wore the extravagant design to the BBC Children in Need Rocks the 80’s event, and stole the show as she posed for photographs at the high-profile event in London, ahead of her hosting duties.

Fearne posed backstage

The shimmering, show-stopping gown finished just above the knee, in a mini-cut, which showed off Fearne's shapely, toned legs to perfection. The dress also had a slightly more abstract side; the sleeves were split and gathered at the cuff, creating a voluminous, bell-sleeved shape. The 36-year-old teamed the dress with matching silver strappy sandals by designer Charlotte Mills, which completed her overall metallic ensemble. Fearne’s trademark bohemian blonde hair was coiffed to perfection and worn loose, styled with pretty, mermaid curls, which cascaded over her shoulders. Her make-up was expertly applied, featuring her classic winged eyeliner, flawless pale base and peachy nude lips.

Fearne sparkles in Osman dress

The star shared two photographs of her dazzling outfit on her Instagram account, which has accumulated over two million followers. In the first photo, Fearne posed in her frock in what appears to be a backstage corridor, while in the second snap, she appeared to have used a shimmering effects app, to highlight the dress’s sparkles. Her fans were quick to comment on her, with one writing: "Very cool dress!" and another adding: "Now that is a dress!"

Fearne's dress is by Osman, and is £925

Sequins make the perfect choice when it comes to evening wear, by ensuring you really stand out from the crowd. If you want to sparkle for less, why not try this mini dress from Monsoon? It's £99 and features a heavy sequinned embellishment, and is currently in stock in all sizes online.

Similar dress, £99, Monsoon