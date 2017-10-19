Leona Lewis looked red-hot on Wednesday evening as she stepped out in a show-stopping gown by Victoria Beckham. The British singer, 32, who found fame on the X Factor, showed off the results of her recent weight loss in the full-length dress from fashion designer Victoria's high-end label. Leona was among the guests attending the Save the Children Illumination Gala in New York City. Posing for a sea of photographers, Leona showed off her sleek profile in the statement dress.

Red hot! Leona Lewis wore Victoria Beckham dress

The gown boasted a simple, classic cut that consisted of a super-flattering, sweetheart neckline, prominent shoulder straps, a sculpted bodice which highlighted Leona’s tiny waist, and an extra-long hem which covered her shoes. The scarlet colour perfectly complemented Leona’s skin tone, and was off-set by an array of diamond jewellery, including an eye-catching pendant, bracelets and stud earrings, which added extra embellishment to her simple ensemble. The award-winning singer chose to wear her curls pulled tightly back in a pony-tail, and her flawless face was highlighted with a smooth, fresh base, defined eyes and a pinkie nude lip gloss.

The dress by Victoria Beckham is available in a shorter length

The Victoria Beckham dress is now available in a shorter length, for £1,575 online. But there are plenty of full-length, occasionwear maxi dresses on the high-street right now if you wanted to emulate Leona’s pristine look. Of course, red is also a perfect shade for the upcoming festive season, and an ideal choice for any Christmas event.