Get Scarlett Moffatt’s high-street jewellery mega bargain for under £10!
Scarlett Moffatt showcased a real fashion bargain during her appearance on This Morning on Wednesday; tassel earrings available for a mere £8.50! The earrings in question were from high-street superstore Topshop, and are in stock now. The former Gogglebox star looked radiant as she spoke with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. With her brunette locks worn in a wavy style, and her flawless make-up was expertly applied, Scarlett looked fabulous as she discussed her newly-released book, entitled ‘Me Life Story’, on the ITV morning show.
Scarlett dazzled on This Morning
The I'm a Celebrity winner, 27, also rocked a pretty, oversized printed blouse, which featured statement buttons and a subtle polka-dot print. It is part of the Topshop Boutique collection, and retails at £70, currently in stock in all sizes. She pared the shirt with black jeans, and high-heel pastel strappy sandals, which added a gentle pop of colour. Scarlett is a big fan of high-street fashion, and her wardrobe is brimming with super-stylish bargains. The down-to-earth TV star champions many brands on her Instagram account, where she has amassed a huge 1.5 million followers. Her legion of followers unanimously agreed with her style choice when she uploaded a selfie before her appearance on the show, with one writing: "Beautiful!"
Topshop earrings, £8.50
Tassel earrings are a huge trend for autumn/winter, and can be used to add a splash of colour, and a focus point to an otherwise classic, simple outfit. Topshop has a large selection of statement jewellery, particularly statement earrings - the style that Scarlett is wearing actually come in four other vibrant shades, and are cheap enough that you could collect the entire set, and not break the bank!
