Holly Willoughby gave fans a rare glimpse of her toned pins on Thursday as she posed in a sexy leather mini skirt ahead of her appearance on ITV's This Morning.The star took to Instagram to upload a photo of her 'outfit of the day', showcasing a skirt and top ensemble, consisting of a black leather mini skirt by mid-range chain Jigsaw, matching heeled boots from luxury footwear brand Maje, and a beautiful vibrant blouse from online retailer Very, which is still in stock in all sizes, and available for just £30.

Holly shows off her pins!

The cornflower blue top features a high-neck neckline, which is bang-on-trend this season, and is embellished with a gorgeous, gauzy floral print in autumnal shades - maroon, orange and yellow. It proved to be a great fit on Holly, skimming her slender shape, while its voluminous sleeves provide a high fashion edge. Holly chose to tuck the blouse into the waistband of her mini leather skirt, which is available from Jigsaw, and priced at £150. The simplicity of the skirt enabled the TV presenter to jazz up her outfit with the printed blouse, and she completed her look with black Maje ankle boots, which retail at £315.

Holly's top is £30 from Very

Holly, 36, smiled happily for the camera as she posed for her daily photo, and she wore her long blonde hair up in a casual ponytail, for a relaxed, laid-back look ahead of her day of presenting. Her flawless, English-rose skin was enhanced with natural make up, which she typically favours, applied by her make-up artist Patsy O’Neill. Holly was styled once again by great friend and stylist to the stars Angie Smith.

Jigsaw skirt, £150