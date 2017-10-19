Charlotte Hawkins looked stylish as she reunited with her Strictly Come Dancing partner Brendon Cole on the red carpet at the Best Heroes Awards in London on Tuesday evening. The Good Morning Britain star stunned in a gold metallic printed gown by high-street store Coast as she posed up a storm with her former co-star. The elaborate black gown boasted a super-flattering cut; it nipped in at the waist, to show off her lean torso, and had a voluminous, flirty hem that finished just above her lower leg. The 42-year-old was certainly the belle of the ball in the princess-like creation, which also made the most of her slim arms, no doubt honed to perfection from her gruelling dancing rehearsals. The dress is £225 and part of the store’s current season, and is available in all sizes on the website online.

Golden Girl! Charlotte looked amazing at the Best Heroes awards

The gold leaf jacquard dress is a head-turning piece, featuring an eye-catching gold leaf detail, and an asymmetric scallop-edged hem. Charlotte beamed as she posed for a sea of photographers at the event, making the most of her dramatic gown. Her vibrant, golden blonde hairstyle was coiffed and curled to perfection, and finished just above her collar bone, in a trendy ‘lob’ shape. Her flawless skin was positively glowing, and her tanned complexion was enhanced with natural-toned make-up and smoking eyeshadow for a touch of glamour.

Charlotte reunited with dancing partner Brendon Cole

The TV presenter added sparkling gold shoes as her main accessory, and chose to forgo jewellery to ensure all eyes remained on her dress.

