Holly Willoughby's home clothes are just as stylish as her This Morning outfits! Following her presenting duties on Wednesday, the TV star changed into her more comfortable clothes and posted a selfie for her fans to see. Holly nailed casual chic, wearing a pale grey jumper, long coat and a pair of black trousers by Donna Ida. The Rizzo high top ankle skinny jeans currently retail online for £155 and Holly wears the 'blackest' shade. She completed her look with a pair of very on-trend £540 Gucci loafers.

Earlier that day, Holly uploaded her 'outfit of the day' post on Instagram. She opted for a shirt and pencil skirt combo, which consisted of a silk blouse from mid-range brand Winser, nude heels from high-street shoe store Office, and a striped figure-hugging pencil skirt by Label Mix, which is available from Next.

"Home..." she captioned the selfie

The figure-skimming skirt proved to be the perfect fit on the slim presenter, and the jacquard, geometric, striped print jazzed up an otherwise simple cut. Her ivory silk blouse, meanwhile, really brought the outfit together, giving it a classic touch.

Last month, the 36-year-old spoke to HELLO! Online about her style, revealing that she has only recently become comfortable wearing trousers. "You know I never thought that I was going to wear trousers ever in my life, I thought I was just, you know, a fat-bottomed girl who was never going to wear a trouser," said Holly.

Holly opted for a shirt and skirt combo earlier that day

"It was better to wear a dress or a skirt and that was it and then I was introduced to a high-waisted trouser with a bit of elastic in it and it literately changed my life and my wardrobe. I could wear shirts tucked in and I was like wow, and I love it and things like that I would never have done, had I not been pushed in that direction."