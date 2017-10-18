Frankie Bridge looked stunning as she posed up a storm in a burgundy velvet Zara coat this week. The former Saturdays star showcased an ultra-stylish high-street led look in the stylish snap, which was set against an iconic view of the River Thames, and shared on her Instagram account. The 28-year-old looked super stylish as she modelled a pair of black, high-waisted Topshop jeans, a neutral white jumper, and her favourite Prada black boots, which she frequently sports on her social media platform. The burgundy, long-length, quilted coat, which is priced at 79.99, looks incredibly warm, and comes complete with handy, boxy pockets. Luckily, it is still in stock in all sizes.

Frankie looks amazing in burgundy statement coat

The figure-hugging jeans by Topshop proved to be a great fit on the slim mother-of-two, and the statement, oxblood coat helped pull the whole outfit together. Its long length, and slightly over-sized fit, makes it the perfect winter coat, ideal for layering over various outfits. Frankie smiled as she posed for a stylish Instagram photo, looking wistfully into the distance as she showed off her high-fashion look. Her vibrant platinum blonde hairstyle highlighted her pretty, petite features, and her, tanned skin was enhanced with fresh make-up.

Zara coat, £79.99

The busy wife and mum has a keen interest in fashion, and always make a huge effort with her outfits, often favouring high street items, which she teams with designer pieces - like her frequently used Chanel handbag, which can also be seen in the snap.