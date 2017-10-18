Holly Willoughby’s daily dose of fashion is fast becoming as exciting as ITV’s This Morning itself! The pretty TV presenter uploaded her 'outfit of the day' on Instagram ahead of her appearance on Wednesday's show, and it proved a big hit with her fans. Holly opted for a shirt and pencil skirt combo, which consisted of a silk blouse from mid-range brand Winser, nude heels from high-street shoe store Office, and a striped figure-hugging pencil skirt by Label Mix, which is available from Next. All items are still in stock in all sizes.

Holly looks amazing in skirt and blouse combo

The figure-skimming skirt proved to be the perfect fit on the slim presenter, and the jacquard, geometric, striped print jazzed up an otherwise simple cut. Her ivory silk blouse, meanwhile, really brought the outfit together, giving it a classic touch. Holly, 36, positively beamed for the camera as she posed for her daily photo, and she wore her long blonde hair up in a high ponytail, expertly styled by celebrity hairdresser Ciler Peksah. Her radiant, English-rose skin was enhanced with natural make-up, applied by make-up artist Patsy O'Neill.

Silk blouse by Winser

The gorgeous pencil skirt, like many items in Holly’s high-street wardrobe, can be styled in a number of different ways; Holly could have added a blazer over the top of her shirt for an office-style outfit, or teamed it with one of her favourite turtleneck jumpers for a smart, wintery look. Holly’s suede nude heels are by Office, and she has worn them in many of her Instagram pictures. The neutral tone of the shoes means that she can wear them with any getup, and, nude heels actually elongate the legs, so wearing them is also a clever slimming trick!

Skirt, by Label Mix, available at Next