Want high fashion knitwear at a purse-friendly price? The Roksanda colour block jumper is a stunning buy, but priced at over £1000, it is seen as an indulgent treat. But never fear! George at Asda have produced a hugely similar knitted jumper that is exactly like the designer original for just £18!

Uncanny! Can you tell the difference?

High-end designer brand Roksanda, famed for its statement prints and voluminous sleeves have an incredible collection of knitted pieces, including a bold, red, cream and burgundy colour-block design which retails at £1295. The brand is loved by many, including numerous high-profile celebrities like Michelle Obama, and even the Duchess of Cambridge. However, bargain supermarket chain Asda, have produced a hugely similar designer copy of the bold jumper, for just £18, which a huge £1277 is saving!

Jumper by Roksanda, is £1295

The difference between the two creations at a glance is uncanny; the ASDA design is more of a jumper dress style, and doesn’t have such a large, statement roll-neck neckline; it is more of a funnel shape which is slightly more wearable for day-to-day wear. The Roksanda design is more of a jumper shape, and would work well as a separate. The Roksanda version is made from wool and mohair, whereas the Asda version is made in polyester and acrylic, hence the cheaper price, due to the difference of materials.

Similar version by George at Asda, for £18

Both designs feature the geometric design, the plethora of red and burgundy colours, and long sleeve shape. On initial inspection, it is incredibly hard to distinguish the difference between the two.

Colour pop and statement prints are a huge trend this autumn/winter, and work well with jeans, tapered trousers, or worn over-sized with a pencil skirt. When you wear a jumper such as this, there is no need for accessories, particularly jewellery, as the piece stands out on its own, creating an impact! Whatever jumper you choose to opt for, designer or supermarket, you will ultimately be making a fashion stand!