Ashley Olsen ensured all eyes were on her as she made a rare appearance in the spotlight on Saturday night to attend the glamorous Hammer Gala in Los Angeles. The former child star looked chic in a black-and-white patterned maxi dress, which she wore under a long black jacket featuring cape sleeves. The billowy number was teamed with a pair of black stilettos, adding height to the star's slender frame.

STORY: Mary-Kate Olsen steps out in style with husband Olivier Sarkozy

Ashley Olsen looked glamorous at the LA gala, pictured with American actress Susan Bay

Ashley, 31, teamed her outfit with a velvet clutch, and wore her long, blonde hair down with a sweeping side parting. A bold outline of black liner and a defined brow enhanced her large green eyes, while a glowy base and sweep of blusher across the apples of her cheeks enhanced her complexion. A berry lip completed her look.

Ashley wore a chic black-and-white patterned dress

Ashley posed for photos with actress Susan Bay, and was joined at the annual fundraiser by A-listers including Sarah Jessica Parker, Ruth Wilson and Selma Blair.

Earlier in the week, Ashley's twin sister Mary-Kate made a stylish appearance on the other side of the country. Mary-Kate stepped out in the Big Apple with her husband Olivier Sarkozy to attend the New York Academy of Arts Take Home A Nude gala. The 31-year-old dressed her slim frame in a black zip-up dress with a crochet lace hem. The statement one-piece was teamed with a pair of white velcro trainers.

Ashley and her twin sister Mary-Kate are successful fashion designers

Both Mary-Kate and Ashley have taken the fashion world by storm in recent years with their own label, The Row, along with a contemporary collection, Elizabeth and James, which they named after their two younger siblings.

Earlier in the year, Mary-Kate spoke to The Edit and revealed that both she and Ashley strive to help women feel good when it comes to designing their clothes. "We just want to help women feel however they want to feel. Every once in a while, we want to change our perfume or our haircut; we want to wear heels or flats. We just like to switch it up. That's the beauty of clothes. And what a beauty that really is!" she said.

More news on Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen