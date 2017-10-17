emma-bunton-very-top

Emma Bunton is stylish in floral blouse by online retailer Very

Ex-Spice Girl gives us flower power in inexpensive floral item

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Emma Bunton, formerly known as her Spice Girls alter ego ‘Baby Spice’, showcased a blooming lovely floral top on Tuesday, from popular online retailer Very, and available for just £35! The bargain blouse sports an eye-catching floral print, with a pie crust, high-neckline, on-trend flared bell-sleeves, and ribbon tie detailing. The 41-year-old mother-of-two has an army of social media followers who enjoy her fashion posts, and they were quick to praise her fashion-forward look, with one stating: “Gorgeous!” Emma completed her ensemble with black, form-fitting tapered trousers, and left her long blonde hair to fall loosely around her shoulders.

Emma is gorgeous in floral blouse 

Emma was once again styled by the much-loved celebrity stylist Angie Smith, who is also the lady behind Holly Willoughby's enviable wardrobe. Angie styles her celebrity clients with a mix of high-end and high-street pieces, which makes their looks obtainable and easy to emulate. Emma has been working with Angie for a while now, and showcased a similar look at the beginning of October, posing for a photograph in a pretty floral dress.

Blouse, £35, Very

 

The blouse is made in an array of autumnal shades that are perfect for the season; navy and black, set off by some lighter shades. Floral prints are a huge trend at the moment, reminiscent of the iconic flower power styles at Gucci this year. This blouse is a great way to pay homage to that trend, without breaking the bank! The advantages of wearing a top like this with such a busy print, means, like Emma, you can keep the rest of your outfit plain, and leave accessories and jackets at home - an easy style statement!

