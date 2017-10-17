myleen-klass-pink-coat

Myleene Klass wears striking pink statement coat from Very online

The TV presenter wears fab high-street find

by Laura Sutcliffe

Myleene Klass wore a striking pink statement coat from her latest collection at Very this week, and who better to model the bold, head-turning garment than the designer herself! The coat is £80, and available now online in all sizes on the Very website. Pink is very much in vogue this autumn and winter, making a welcome change from stereotypical darker hues usually associated with the seasons. Myleene's eye-catching design incorporates a number of high-fashion trends, including fluted bell sleeves, boxy front pockets and oversized collars for maximum impact.

Myleene is a Pink Lady in this coat!

Myleene styled her coat in a simple, yet effective way. Her entire ensemble consisted of black, figure hugging jeans and a seasonal black turtleneck top. She carried an extra-large, luxury Chanel quilted bag, complete with top-handles and a trademark chain strap. Black sunglasses, and leather knee-high boots were the only other accessories she needed, bar a large gold watch. Myleene’s make-up and hair was immaculate as always, and she showed off her new, slightly shorter ‘lob’ style, which was textured and wavy. Her make-up was polished and flawless, with a caramel base and expertly defined lips.

Coat, £80, Very

Statement coats are having a real fashion moment this season, and can be worn in a number of different ways; paired with jeans and a pastel coloured jumper for a glamorous daytime look, or thrown over a party dress, or skirt and blouse combo, for a chic evening look.

