Holly Willoughby has brightened up the week already, uploading her latest 'outfit of the day' on her much-followed Instagram account ahead of her appearance on ITV’s This Morning. As always, her outfit consisted of mostly high-street items, which are still available for her fans to buy. Holly's daily fashion post has now become a highly-anticipated event amongst her followers, and they were in for a treat on Tuesday. The 36-year-old star showcased a pretty ensemble in flattering caramel tones, consisting of a classic funnel-neck jumper in a tanned shade from high-street chain French Connection, a beautiful, gauzy-printed silk skirt from mid-range brand Ghost, and classic black knee-high boots from luxury design house Maje. All items are still in stock in all sizes, which is great news for us!

Holly looks amazing in muted tones

The stunning TV presenter tucked the hem of her roll-neck jumper into the waist band of her skirt, to further emphasise her miniscule waist and toned figure. The statement filament satin skirt features a bold African botanic print, and contrasting panels to give it an on-trend boho feel. Holly gave the camera a huge smile as she posed for her daily photo, her long blonde hair worn loosely around her shoulders, styled to perfection ahead of her TV appearance. Holly’s English-rose complexion was made over with simple, natural make up, which has fast become her trademark beauty look, expertly applied by her favourite make-up artist Patsy O’Neill.

Turtle-neck top by French Connection, £50

Holly’s legion of followers were very quick to comment on her latest ensemble, with one writing: “Best outfit for ages, very autumnal." Another added: “Wow, you look amazing today!” while a third simply stated: “Beautiful!” We couldn’t agree more!

Printed skirt, £120, Ghost