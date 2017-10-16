Frankie Bridge looked fantastic as she stepped out to support fellow Saturday’s singer Mollie King on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night. The 28-year-old showcased a stylish high-street led outfit as she watched her friend take the stage in the hugely popular BBC show. Her chic, casual ensemble consisted of black high-wasted Topshop jeans, a sparkly mauve top by online retailer Very, and an on-trend Prince of Wales grey check blazer by high street chain Oasis, which is still in stock in all sizes. High heel block boots completed her modern getup.

The figure-hugging jeans by Topshop proved to be a great fit on the slim mother-of-two, and her grey Prince of Wales check blazer helped pull the whole outfit together. Frankie opted to roll up the sleeves, showing off the pastel pink underside, and giving her ensemble an edgy finish. Frankie beamed as she posed for a stylish Instagram photo to give fans a closer look at her Saturday night look. Her new platinum blonde hairstyle really made the most of her elfin, petite features, and her flawless, tanned skin was enhanced with sultry eye make-up, which was expertly applied by her go-to make-up artist Celena Hancock.

It must have been a trip down memory lane for Frankie; she reached the final of the acclaimed dancing show in 2014. The star was paired with professional dancer Kevin Clifton, and together they danced their way to success in the series, which was ultimately won by Caroline Flack and Pasha Kovalev.