Emma Willis rocked one of this season's latest trends by turning up to The Voice UK auditions on Sunday in a pair of side stripe trousers, which she teamed with a co-ordinating blouse. The TV star's monochrome ensemble was by Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham, and looked cool teamed with a pair of leg-lengthening black stilettos.

Emma Willis wore Victoria Beckham to The Voice UK audition in Manchester

As ever, mother-of-three Emma looked gorgeous as she posed for photos at the studio in Media City, Manchester. Amanda Bowen, Emma's make-up artist, and Louis Byrne, her hair stylist, ensured that the TV star looked the part. Her complexion was enhanced with a glowy base and sweep of bronzer across the apples of her cheeks, while a bold outline of black liquid liner across the tops of her eyelids highlighted her large blue eyes. A nude lip completed her look. As always, Emma's trademark pixie crop was preened to perfection and styled in a sleek back 'do.

Emma's fashion following has seen her become Next's latest ambassador

Emma's natural flare for fashion has earnt her a loyal fan base on social media, and the star is known to share detailed outfit posts on Instagram with the hashtag #whatyouwearingwillis. Fans were quick to compliment her look after she uploaded a photo of her wearing her Victoria Beckham ensemble, with one telling her: "Want those trousers," while another said: "Love, love, love your outfit."

A fan of mixing designer with high-street clothes, Emma's style credentials saw her become Next's latest brand ambassador in September. The star collaborated with the popular British fashion brand to pick out her favourite pieces from their current winter collection, and even worked her magic in front of the lens in a series of stunning images. Stand-out outfits from the range include an all-black trouser suit, featuring a semi-sheer blouse, high-waisted trousers, a tailored jacket and patent black boots. Cosy chunky knit jumpers, leather jackets and skinny jeans also make the cut.

