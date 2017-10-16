The Duchess of Cambridge was pretty in pink in a midi-length, peach-toned Orla Kiely dress on Monday afternoon as she made a surprise appearance at Paddington train station. The glowing royal, who is expecting her third child, also showcased a glossy new, shoulder-length haircut, having seemingly had a few inches taken off her brunette tresses especially for the occasion.

The Duchess of Cambridge is pretty in pink

The 35-year-old mother-of-two, who is suffering with severe morning sickness, arrived with her husband Prince William, and brother-in-law Prince Harry at the London location, where they met with the cast and crew of forthcoming film Paddington 2.

The Duchess of Cambridge joined husband Prince William, and Prince Harry at Paddington Station

The dress was a slightly different choice for Duchess Kate; it featured an embossed floral applique motif, dotted all over the design, and boasted a contrasting black-waist detail and a defined round-necked collar. It perfectly fitted the pregnant Duchess, skimming over her petite frame and her tiny baby bump. Kate carried with her a simple black rectangular clutch, and accessorised with black pointed-toe, block high-heels. She kept her jewellery to a bare minimum, choosing a simple silver watch and drop earrings.

This is Kate’s second public outing since the announcement of her third pregnancy, following on from her appearance on October 10, to mark World Mental Health Day. On that occasion, the Duchess wore a powder blue, lace design by Temperley London, featuring black detailing and flowing flared cuffs.