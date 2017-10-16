Holly Willoughby banished the Monday blues, by uploading a photo of her red hot 'outfit of the day' on Instagram ahead of her appearance on ITV's This Morning. This ritual has fast become an anticipated daily occurrence, and Holly certainly impressed fans with her latest ensemble; black tailored, tapered trousers by high-street store Jigsaw, a red, long-sleeve top with a statement neckline by The Fold London, and classic black Office high heels, which are in stock in all sizes on the brand’s website.

Holly looks red hot in top and trousers combo

The figure-hugging top proved to be a great fit on the slim presenter, with its knotted neckline giving the otherwise simple garment a unique twist. The tapered trousers highlighted Holly's slender legs, skimming her frame and finishing just above the ankle for a contemporary, relaxed fit. The 36-year-old beamed for the camera as she posed for her daily photo, and she wore her long blonde hair loose, with a voluminous texture and height at the root. Her radiant complexion was typically flawless, and enhanced with natural make up, applied by Holly’s favourite make-up artist Patsy O’Neill.

Shoes are £69 by Office

The simple red and black outfit, like many of Holly’s high-street ensembles, can be worn as separates; Holly could easily pare this red top with a pencil skirt, or indeed a pair of jeans. Black tailored trousers are also incredibly versatile and Holly could add a blouse, jumper, and even a blazer if she wanted a more formal finish.

Trousers are £98, from Jigsaw