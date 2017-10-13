Andrea McLean appears almost daily on Loose Women in a variety of accessible, well-planned outfits and last week was no different for the popular TV presenter. On the hit show, the anchor showed off her stunning figure in a navy dress which is from high-street chain Topshop, and is just £39!

Andrea looks very happy with her Topshop bargain in her Instagram video

The 48-year-old took to her Instagram to feature her latest 'outfit of the day' ahead of her appearance on ITV’s Loose Women and it was a big hit with her more than 90,000 followers. The navy, mid-length dress which consisted of a corset side, capped sleeves, and on-trend ruched hem has a closely fit, tailored cut, and is available in all sizes on the Topshop website, and is part of the superstore’s current collection.

Dress, £39, from Topshop